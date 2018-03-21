Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho 'Furious' With Paul Pogba for Interrupting TV Interview

Jose Mourinho was "furious" with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba after he interrupted a Match of the Day interview, the Sun have reported.

The French midfielder approached his manager and shook his hand in the middle of the interview, which was taking place following United's 2-1 win over Liverpool earlier this month.

It was perhaps an attempt from Pogba to publicly demonstrate that there is no feud between he and Mourinho.

But Mourinho reportedly saw it as disrespectful and unprofessional, and later gave the 25-year-old a dressing down.

Pogba missed the clash with Liverpool due to an injury. He was fit to play against Sevilla in the Champions League and Brighton in the FA Cup, but was used only as a substitute in both games.

It has led to further speculation that all is not well between Mourinho and United's record signing.

The Sun claim that there was a 'heated meeting' between the two last month in which Pogba complained about his role in the team, but Mourinho dismissed his concerns.

The former Juventus man is currently on international duty with France ahead of upcoming friendlies with Colombia and Russia.

France boss Didier Deschamps has added his thoughts on the situation at United, admitting that things do not appear to be going well for Pogba.

"He can’t be happy with what he’s going through with his club,” Deschamps said.

Pogba has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring three goals and providing ten assists.