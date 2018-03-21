Marcos Alonso Reveals Chelsea Star Is Unhappy After Getting Dropped From Spain Squad

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has revealed that Alvaro Morata is not happy after getting dropped by Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

The striker, who has had a rough start to 2018, went 13 games without scoring before breaking the barren run in the FA Cup against Leicester City on Sunday. And his dire form has seen him left out of the latest Spain squad, who will play Germany and Argentina in upcoming friendlies.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Morata had been the main man up front for La Roja for some time, but former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has taken his spot, rather ironically, in spite of the fact that he only started playing competitively in January.

"Obviously he was unhappy, as he's been through difficult problems because of his back injury," Alonso told Marca regarding his compatriot.

"He has just scored again the other day and I hoped he'd be in the World Cup [call-ups]."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The wing-back, however, received his first call-up for Spain this month - having impressed since joining the Blues in 2016 - and will hope to get a good run in the friendlies.

"I was training and we entered the locker room and my colleagues congratulated me," he said, recalling his surprise when he got wind of the development. "I also received many messages.

"[It doesn't matter if the call-up came] late or not, as the important thing is that I'm here. I am very focused on the two friendlies we have now and I want to adapt quickly to my teammates and the team, which is not going to be a problem.

"I'm thankful, [as the call-up] came as a surprise and also a prize."