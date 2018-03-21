Nike have unveiled Brazil's new kits and clothing line ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup - and the new threads are an absolute doozy.

The sportswear giant revealed the new-look strips on their website, and suffice to say we're suitably impressed with the new design interspersed with some iconic imagery from years gone by.

The kits form part of Nike's 2018 'Brasil National Team Collection', which includes training gear, pre-match clothing and a state-of-the-art 'Anthem Jacket'.

Brazil's distinctive yellow shirt has become iconic ever since its introduction on the world stage in 1954, but no home jersey has ever used the same shade of yellow since the kit's inception.

This year's edition saw Nike revert back to a Samba Gold hue that is reminiscent of the kits worn by the national side during the 1970 World Cup, and drew its inspiration from the Sao Paulo based Football Museum.

Designers took a book full of yellow tones to the museum to try and match the 1970 hue - a surefire way to induce nostalgia within Brazil's footballing fanbase and lead to potential inspiration for this year's crop to replicate the title winning team of 48 years ago.

Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director Pete Hoppins told his company's site that Nike hoped to evoke memories of that World Cup triumph and inspire both players and fans ahead of the summer international tournament in Russia.

He said: “The bright, vivid yellow of the Brasilians combined with their style of play really made an impact on viewers around the world. It’s one of the most iconic moments in the history of football, and we wanted to channel that energy into the 2018 National Team collection.

“Being Brasilian is about rhythm, a certain type of movement. You see it in the dance, you see it in the art and you certainly see it on the football pitch. Only Brasilians play this way.”

The away strip is primarily made up of a 'Solar Blue' coloring and features a 'tessellating star' that draws inspiration from the 1958 World Cup, and both shirts come equipped with the phrase ‘você é a seleção' ('your selection') inside the collar. The kits, pre-match gear, apparel and anthem jacket will go on sale in Nike's online store from 23rd March.