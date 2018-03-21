Sky Sports Pundit Believes Tottenham Hotspur Will Beat London Rivals Chelsea & Arsenal in Top 4 Race

Sky Sports pundit Mark Warburton believes Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the top four of the Premier League ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea.

Spurs are currently fourth in the league table, five points clear of Chelsea and 13 points ahead of Arsenal, with eight games remaining. Tottenham have also reached the FA Cup semi finals, where they are due to face Manchester United.

Speaking about the top four race in the Premier League, Tottenham fan Mark Warburton believes that Spurs will get one of the UEFA Champions League places.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, via the Express, the 55-year-old said:

"I think the top four are finished. I'm tempting fate because I'm a Spurs fan so I'm being very careful what I say but they've performed well and you look at the fixtures remaining it'll be a tough job now to break up that top four."

Warburton also identified the key Chelsea player that needs to play well if Antonio Conte's side are to have any chance of making the top four. He continued:

"I think Hazard is obviously a key player, Willian's done really well of late."





I think Hazard has maybe dipped slightly but he has the undoubted quality to shine for Chelsea so if they can get him firing at this vital stage it'll be a huge boost for Antonio I'm sure."

Tottenham's campaign is currently on pause as the international break is underway. Their next game will be in the league against a top four rival as they travel away to Chelsea next Sunday.