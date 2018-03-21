Young Arsenal Midfielder Outlines Plans for Recovery From Serious Knee Injury

Young Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem has announced a timescale for his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 21-year old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the end of last season when he was on international duty with the United States at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea. Zelalem's tournament was ended early, as his side progressed to the quarter finals before being knocked out of the competition by Venezuela.

Zelalem, who is also eligible to play for Germany and England, is aiming to return to fitness and work his way into Arsene Wenger's plans ahead of Arsenal's pre-season schedule.

The youngster is currently under contract at the Emirates until 2019, but his age means that he will have to have an extremely impressive 2018/19 season to save his Arsenal future.

Zelalem made 28 appearances on loan at Scottish side Rangers back in 201516, and appeared nine times for Eredivisie side VVV Venlo last year.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

These two loan spells, coupled with the four appearances he has made for Arsenal's first team, leave the 21-year-old highly inexperienced when compared to some of the competition he faces for a spot in Wenger's side.

For instance, Jack Wilshere has featured 190 times for Arsenal, while Aaron Ramsey has donned an Arsenal shirt on 320 occasions.

Zelalem remains optimistic, however, and posted on Instagram to share news of his recovery.

Updating fans about his recovery on the social networking site, Zelalem wrote: "After a setback in January, I will now be back playing in pre season. Progress has been very good past couple months and already stronger than I’ve ever been. Next season will be very exciting for me."