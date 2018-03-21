Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'Could Be Sanctioned by FA' After Involvement With New Betting Company

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be in trouble with the FA after his new ambassadorial role with BetHard, which is looking to become Europe’s leading sports betting brand.

The Mirror reports that the Manchester United striker is expected to be helping launch the brand new betting company, but the FA are going to look into Ibrahimovic’s potential involvement, to see if the Swedish striker has breached their laws and regulations with regard to gambling.

The report also claims that if the 36-year-old is to be found in breach of the governing body rules, he will be asked to drop his activities with the company or risk facing sanctions.

Players are prohibited from betting on anything to do with football - and they are also not supposed to promote or advertise gambling in any way.

Ibrahimovic may have breached the FA's laws as the rule states: “An individual participant, when acting in a personal capacity, shall not be permitted to advertise or promote any betting activity that the participant is prohibited from engaging in by rule E8(1) or E8(2).”

Joey Barton was recently banned from football until the end of the season for gambling on football games over a 10 year period. The midfielder was said to have placed 1,260 bets during that time, strictly in breach of FA rules.

Ibrahimovic's contract with Man Utd runs out at the end of the season and his last contribution in English football could be a ban over gambling.

The striker also claimed recently that he'll play for Sweden at the upcoming World Cup in Russia, despite not playing any part in qualifying.





The Swede had originally retired from international duty after their elimination from the group stages at Euro 2016, but he feels that he has more to give.