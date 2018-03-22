Argentina Boss Jorge Sampaoli Reveals Paulo Dybala & Mauro Icardi Might Not Make World Cup Squad

By 90Min
March 22, 2018

Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has openly suggested that prolific forwards Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi could miss out on going to the World Cup this year.

Both forwards have been lighting it up in Serie A for some time now, with Dybala scoring 21 goals at Juventus so far this season, while Inter's Icardi is on 22 for the campaign.

Sampaoli, though, has pointed out that the strikers may not be suited to his system, despite their burgeoning form at club level.

According to Goal journalist Daniel Edwards, the Argentina manager, speaking at a forum in Manchester, revealed that getting Dybala up to speed was a "complicated" process.

"Is complicated for him [Dybala] get used to our plan," he explained. "We couldn't improve his performances and we have to evaluate if the current players are better than Paulo or if we've to keep working with Paulo to improve his performance."

As for Icardi, Sampaoli is worried that there is not enough time for the player to adapt.

"The connection between Icardi's performances in Inter and Argentina wasn't the best," he added. "I realised that and felt that we have to work on it more. But we don't have enough time."

(You may also be interested in Independiente File Report After Claims That Youth Players Have Been Using Facilities As Brothel)

"Maybe his adaptation time is not a short one. I won't dismiss him, but, as Argentina's coach I have to focus on the partnerships on the pitch."

Neither forward was called up for La Albiliceste's upcoming friendlies against Italy and Spain, which is indeed a worrying sign for both players. While Sampaoli has stopped short of confirming the pair won't make it to Russia, things do look rather bleak for the in-form duo.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now