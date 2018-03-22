Everton Striker Reveals Reason Why Crystal Palace Move Fell Apart Last Summer

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has revealed that he would have been a Crystal Palace player, had they and his then club Besiktas been able to agree a deal.

Tosun joined Everton in January for fee believed to be around £27m, and has recently hit form scoring four goals in his last three Premier League appearances.

The Turkish striker has revealed in an interview with Fanatik that January was not the first time that Sam Allardyce has shown an interest in him.

"My current teacher, Sam Allardyce, asked me at Crystal Palace. But he wanted to pay the club, the installments Besiktas did not accept, did not transfer. I met him at Everton. He trusts me very much," said Tosun.

Crystal Palace may now be regretting not agreeing to the payment plan that Besiktas wanted given the struggles of their main striker Christian Benteke in front of goal. The Belgian has only managed to score twice in the league this season, and a lack of goals is one of the reasons that the Eagles are in a relegation fight.

Tosun also talked about the interest that Palace showed in him in an interview earlier in the week, where the player seemed to have no regrets that the move didn't materialise, as he claims he is now at a 'much bigger club'.

This is exactly the @CenkTosun_ we are used to seeing from @Besiktas, get ready @Everton! He is just warming up. 👊🏻⚫⚪🔵 https://t.co/4TCiB734uC — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) March 17, 2018

Tosun will be able to prove his worth in the Premier League as Everton face a run of two tough fixtures after the international break.

Firstly, they host leaders Manchester City, before hosting Merseyside rivals Liverpool the week after.