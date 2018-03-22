Huge Injury Blow for West Ham As Defender Limps Off in Friendly Match

West Ham United have suffered an injury blow as centre back James Collins had to be taken off early in a friendly match against Dagenham and Redbridge.

The match was intended to raise funds for the National League side, and it did that with many in attendance. However, West Ham will feel hard done by considering they may have lost a key defender for the business end of the season, especially when they are in relegation battle.

Collins was forced off with a hamstring in the 29th minute, with later reports suggesting the Welshman suffered a hamstring injury.

Joshua Pask comes on to replace James Collins.#DAGWHU 0-0 (29) — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 21, 2018

Manager David Moyes may be kicking himself for starting Collins in this match, with its insignificance to their hardships in the league campaign.





The Hammers are already light in the defence with Winston Reid being ruled out for the rest of the season and Jose Fonte being sold to Chinese outfit Dalian Yifang in January.





The injury could not have come at a worse time considering West Ham's place in the Premier League table. The Hammers are currently 17th, with only two points separating them from 18th place Southampton. They are also on a losing run of three games, their latest being a 3-0 loss at home to Burnley.

Moyes takes his side to face Southampton in their next Premier League game, which could prove significant in the upcoming battle for survival.