PHOTO: Julian Draxler's Away Germany Shirt Goes Viral Due to Extremely Confusing Type Font

Germany star Julian Draxler has caused a stir on social media. but not for anything he's done on the pitch; rather, the sheer amount of confusion his name is causing on the back of the new national shirt.

Die Mannschaft's new away kit was revealed earlier this week, a kit that appears to pay homage to the famous green strip from the Italia '90 World Cup.

This perfectly illustrates the problem about this “typeface”.

Thanks, Julian …

OAAXLEA?

DARKLER?

ORAHLEA?

DAAHLER?

ORAXLER?

ORAHLER?

DRAXLER?

OARHLEA?

DAAXLEA?

OAAHLER?

DARXLER?

OARXLEA?

ORAXLER?

DRRXLER?

DRAHLEA?

DRRHLER?

ORAXLEA?

OAAXLER?

ORRHLER?

DARHLEA? pic.twitter.com/YqJIyIpxyw — sportsfonts.com (@sportsfonts_com) March 20, 2018

The adidas product was modelled by the likes of Mesut Ozil, Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and also Draxler, and it was the latter that got everybody talking because of the way his name looked in the font on the back of shirt.

It is certainly an eyesore to look at, and Twitter users were uncomfortable with the fact that the name - on first glance - looks like it could be spelled upwards of about 20 different ways.

Confusingly, the As and Rs look the exact same, the D looks like an O and the X looks suspiciously like a K sometimes.

All in all it's going to mean that Draxler is going to have to play out of skin at this summer's World Cup to encourage people to talk about something that's not whatever that thing is on the back of his shirt.

