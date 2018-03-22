PHOTO: The Real James Milner Joins Twitter & Kicks Things Off in Stereotypical Style

By 90Min
March 22, 2018

James Milner has finally joined Twitter and has kicked things off in style.

The Liverpool workhorse has always been a well-respected player for his attitude and dedication on the pitch but his reputation as a steady Eddie has also seen him become the subject for one of the most popular football parody accounts on the internet.

@BoringMilner had taken up the task of dryly providing the player's social media presence, racking up nearly 600k followers.

However, the real Liverpool man seems to be keen on taking over, having announced his arrival on Thursday afternoon. 

At the time of writing, the player's official account had already amassed over 30k followers, but it still has someone to go to eclipse his own parody.

"#TBT to yesterday.... when I wasn't on Twitter! ", he captioned his first-ever Twitter photo, which shows him grinning while ironing a Nike t-shirt - proving that he's in on the joke about his personality.


However the joke is still on Milly as he's probably ruined that t-shirt by now as he didn't turn it inside out first.

So far, Milner has followed teammates Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson, as well as the Reds Official Twitter account and his own Charity's page. 


He even got a welcome of sorts from @BoringMilner who wrote: "You know you've made it when someone makes a parody account of you. Welcome to Twitter"

