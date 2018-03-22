Willy Caballero to Extend Chelsea Stay As Doubts Persist Over Thibaut Courtois' Future

Second-choice Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to remain at Stamford Bridge for at least one more year, having impressed Antonio Conte during his rare outings this season.

Caballero was impressive in Chelsea's FA Cup quarter final win over Leicester at the weekend and has earned a call-up to the latest Argentina squad despite making only occasional appearances for the Blues during the current campaign.

Caballero joined Chelsea from rivals Manchester City last summer and signed a one-year deal with the option of an extra year, which is set to be triggered before the end of the season.

Willy Caballero targets FA Cup glory:

🗣 '' I don't have this trophy ''

He said: "For me, it's a fantastic competition and I don't have this trophy, so for sure I want to win the FA Cup. Everyone at Chelsea and our supporters want this too.#cfc #chelsea #Ktbffh #Comeonblues 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/49nAB33EWl — KTBFFH 💙🇹🇿 (@CFCtanzania) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, discussions over the contract of first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois have stalled, and Chelsea could risk losing the Belgian for free if they do not sell him this summer.

Courtois' current deal expires in summer 2019 and there have been rumours that he could leave the club before then, with some reports claiming he has already met with Paris Saint-Germain representatives to discuss a move to the French capital.

He has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, having spent three seasons on loan at rivals Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Atletico Goalkeeper Admits it's 'Difficult' to Know Where His Future Lies Amid Liverpool Links)

Courtois has played all but one of Chelsea's Premier League games this season, missing January's trip to Brighton, for which Caballero deputised. He also played every Champions League match for the Blues but was culpable for two goals in their last 16 defeat to Barcelona.

Caballero has been the man of choice for Chelsea's League Cup and FA Cup fixtures, and could yet end the season with a winners' medal. Chelsea's win over Leicester set up a semi final with Southampton, with the winner to face Tottenham or Manchester United in the final.