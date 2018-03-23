Argentina and Italy will travel to England to play an international friendly match on Friday at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Italy missed qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing to Sweden in a playoff in November. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will likely play in the match, returning to the Italian national team as a tribute to teammate Davide Astori who died a few weeks ago.

Argentina qualified for the World Cup in Russia narrowly, finishing third in CONMEBOL and securing a spot in Russia in their final qualifying match.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Friday, March 23, 3:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

