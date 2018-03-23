Liverpool Targeting Brazil Star to Feature Alongside Roberto Firmino at Anfield

Liverpool have set their sights on Besiktas forward Anderson Talisca as their next transfer target, according to reports from Turkey.

Talisca has recently been called up the latest Brazil squad for the first time, and Reds fans want him to lineup with fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino at Anfield next season. Turkish newspaper Fanatik (via Turkish-Football) claim that Liverpool have become very keen on Talisca, who is having a stellar season for the Black Eagles.

The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Besiktas from Benfica, and have an option to buy Talisca for just €21m - which could throw a spanner in the works of other clubs' plans to make a summer swoop.

Talisca has 16 goals in all competitions for the Black Eagles this season, including four in the Champions League. The Brazilian is capable of playing both as an attacking midfielder or a forward and commands a strong physical presence. Standing at 6'3", he has been nicknamed 'Yaya Talisca' for his similar size and playing style to Yaya Toure.

Talisca will be expected to make his international debut for Brazil during the Selecao's upcoming friendly against Germany. The 23-year-old could be one to watch in Russia this summer and could see his valuation skyrocket if he were to have a strong tournament.

Considering the strength and unity of Liverpool's front three, it is difficult to think of where Talsica would fit under Jurgen Klopp. With Roberto Firmino is such good form, it is hard to see how the fellow Brazilian could replace him in the number nine spot.

Midfield seems to be the area which the Reds seem keen on improving as things stand, and they have been linked to a number of targets in recent weeks. Liverpool will be boosted by the news that contract talks have again broken down between Schalke and Max Meyer, while Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi has also been linked with a move to Anfield.