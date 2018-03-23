Man Utd Star Paul Pogba Reportedly Axed From France's Starting Lineup Ahead of Colombia Friendly

Paul Pogba is set to be dropped by France for their friendly encounter with Colombia on Friday, according to reports in his homeland.

The Manchester United star, who has been benched in successive Premier League games too, is set to start Les Bleus' clash with Colombia on the bench if a report form L'Equipe is to be believed.

Pogba has struggled for form and fitness in the past couple of months after an alleged falling out with Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, and the relationship between the pair has shown considerable strain since then with the midfielder being brought in and out of the team.

Paul Pogba's hair + accessory game is strong 💈👌

Who has your favourite hairstyle in football? pic.twitter.com/pJ5IQ6w8vZ — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) March 22, 2018

And despite defending his star man ahead of the March international break, France boss Didier Deschamps appears set to follow Mourinho's lead in not handing Pogba a starting berth for Friday's clash.

Pogba took part in a full training session with his compatriots on Thursday after a slight injury concern, but he is not expected to start the game with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Juventus' Blaise Matuidi expected to hold the centre of the part in a 4-4-2 formation.

France take on Colombia at Stade de France before flying out to face FIFA World Cup hosts Russia on 27th March, and Pogba will hope to earn some game time in either fixture to start rediscovering his best form ahead of this summer's international tournament.

(You may also be interested in Jose Mourinho Lashes Out at Man Utd Critics Claiming Anyone With a 'Brain' Can Understand Transition)



The 25-year-old has only played half an hour's worth of football in the recent contests against Brighton and Sevilla and hasn't missed out on a place in the starting lineup for France - when fit anyway - since the 2-1 win over Albania back in June 2016.

He has missed the past four matches for France due to a thigh problem earlier in the campaign, and must now try and force his way back into the reckoning at United before hopefully taking up residence in a central midfield berth this summer for his national side.

