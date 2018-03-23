Real Madrid have been linked with an ambitious swoop for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Spanish outlet Sport claim that the English starlet is on Real Madrid's wish list as they prepare to bring fresh faces into their squad after a disappointing league campaign.

Another reason for Los Blancos targeting a new striker is to take pressure off the shoulders of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been starved of support this season. Karim Benzema is on a poor run of form and Zinedine Zidane seemingly does not have any 'out and out strikers' as an alternative.

Real Madrid have reportedly held a long term interest in Harry Kane, however they could be priced out of a deal for the England forward.

Another alternative, who seems most likely to make the move, is Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The 29-year-old would be available for significantly less and would fit the mould of a Real Madrid player.

The third option is Marcus Rashford. The 20-year-old has been struggling for regular starts at Manchester United this season, and therefore Real Madrid believe that the youngster could be made available this summer.

Officials at Real Madrid are said to have been impressive by his calmness in front of goal, but also by his all-round play at the Red Devils. Reportedly Los Blancos officials see the striker as a potential success story in the Spanish capital, because of versatility and his ability to rotate around the attacking positions.

Rashford is seen as a long term signing for Real Madrid, with him being younger than Harry Kane and particularly Robert Lewandowski. The Manchester United youngster is under contract at Old Trafford until 2020.