It seems that Usain Bolt really does have an ambition to play football at the highest level after he trained alongside Borussia Dortmund's first team.

The retired eight time Olympic gold medallist took to the training pitches alongside the likes of Mario Gotze on Friday morning as he looks to win a lucrative contract with the Bundesliga club in his second day with the German outfit.

Dortmund live streamed the event on their official YouTube channel in a bid to drum up publicity for themselves and Bolt. However, given his decent ability on the ball, it may not be out of the realms of possibility to see the 31-year-old signed up, albeit temporarily.

Bolt, a die-hard Manchester United fan, apparently trained under the watchful eye of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho earlier in March.

It now seems, however, that he is hell-bent on trying to earn a deal with Dortmund if possible as he looks to transfer his lightning quick speed from the running track on to the football pitch.

A decent sized crowd of Die Borussen fans lined the perimeter of the pitch that Bolt trained on as many hoped to catch a glimpse of whether the Jamaican could actually play as well as he had previously spoken about.

Bolt's trip out to Germany began on Thursday with an introduction from the likes of Gotze and Marco Reus at Dortmund's training base before he was whisked off to the club's stadium for a brief tour.

Bolt took in the quiet at Signal Iduna Park before he returned to the Dortmund Brackel training centre to take part in some 11 vs 11 training drills.

After being shown the tactics board, being given his training gear and warming up in the club's Footbonaut enclosure, he took to the pitch to see if he could keep up, and it seems like Bolt has a knack about him as he nutmegged one opposition player to the delight of the assembled fans.

Dortmund's marketing executive Carsten Cramer also spoke to ESPN about the supposed marketing stunt, and he maintained that he was 'proud' to bring Bolt in and that he would get a 'realistic assessment' of his talents by their coaching staff.

He said: "He won't only juggle the ball three times and that is that. He really wants it, and he will get a realistic assessment where he's at."

"It's been in the making for almost two years, and certainly also down to Usain Bolt's good relationship with our board member [and Puma CEO] Bjorn Gulden. Puma surely plays a role. But there is more: He always wanted it, was injured in between and then there was the Olympics."