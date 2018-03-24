Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Remains a Doubt for Tottenham Clash Due to Hamstring Injury

Chelsea's injury concerns continue to grow, with first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois still suffering on the sidelines with an ongoing hamstring injury which may rule him out for their upcoming clash with Tottenham.

The Belgian's last appearance came in his team's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, as injury later forced him out of the Blues' 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City last weekend, with Willy Caballero deputising.

.@Willy_Caballero made his 🇦🇷 debut, while @_OlivierGiroud_ and @VictorMoses both scored for 🇫🇷 and 🇳🇬 respectively!



It was a good night for our Blues! 👏 pic.twitter.com/bH5JvZo0ev — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 24, 2018

In the press conference before that FA Cup tie, manager Antonio Conte revealed his reasoning behind leaving out Courtois, telling the BBC (via football.london): "It wasn’t difficult because Courtois was injured. He has a muscular problem."





However, the Italian was keen to praise Caballero's ability as a backup keeper, saying: "And don’t forget Caballero has played every game in this competition and has played very well. I trust him."





As the international break continues, Belgium face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night. Despite national manager Roberto Martínez naming Courtois as a member of the squad for the game, Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur has reported that the keeper has training away from the rest of the team.

Two Belgian international still training individually: Thibaut Courtois (hamstring) and Marouane Fellaini. #cfc #mufc pic.twitter.com/UnDuvw4rzu — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) March 24, 2018

Being one of the world's top goalkeepers, Courtois has never been far away from rumours and this season has been no different, with widespread press speculation around his future at Chelsea and a potential record breaking move to Spanish side Real Madrid.

As of now though, Courtois remains a Blues player, and Chelsea fans will all be desperately hoping for his return in that all-important London derby against Spurs.





With Chelsea on 56 points and Tottenham on 61, the game will be another fierce affair, with both teams battling it out for that treasured spot in the Premier League top four.