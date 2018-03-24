French Giants Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Open Talks With Antonio Conte's Representatives

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly opened talks with Antonio Conte's representatives as their search for a replacement for Unai Emery continues.

According to The Guardian, the Ligue 1 outfit have shortlisted four managerial targets, with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, Juventus's Max Allegri and Atletico Madrid's Diego Simeone understood to be the other three.

However, they appreciate that Mourinho is unlikely to leave United just yet, despite an increasingly strained relationship with the fans, while Allegri and Simeone will be difficult to separate from their respective clubs.

PSG are said to have opened talks with the Italian's camp as they reckon he is the easiest of the four to tempt, given his frustrations at Chelsea this season.

Conte has continued to hit out at the club's board for their perceived lack of ambition as it relates to transfers. And many expect him to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

The Blues, meanwhile, have failed to put up any semblance of a title defence, with Manchester City running away with the title, and their Champions League hopes have been dashed by Barcelona. Their only avenue for silverware this season is in the FA Cup, a competition they fell just short of winning last season.

“When you have a good manager and a lot of money to spend, probably you can have a successful season," Conte told reporters earlier this month.

“I have great ambition but I don’t have money for Chelsea. The club knows very well what is my idea, what is my ambition. That is very clear.

"When you decide to work with this type of coach, you must understand that you take a coach with great ambition. Not a loser but a winner. And that ambition must always be shared.”

The manager has also stressed on his desire to see out his contract at Chelsea, but frustrations could boil over if the Blues fail to end the season in the top four.