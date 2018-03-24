French International Defender Lucas Digne Recalls 'Horrible Memory' of Last Year's Barcelona Bombing

France defender Lucas Digne is likely to be considered a hero by at least one person for his actions on the football pitch. But he's definitely one off it, after having put the wellbeing of others before his own safety during the terrorist attack that shook Barcelona last year and left 15 dead, and over 100 injured.

Digne was one of those who administered first aid to victims after the horrific incident, racing down to the ground floor to assist as soon as he realised what had taken place just outside of his otherwise peaceful residence.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Fortunately, the Barcelona defender and his family were not harmed, but he admits being shaken up after hearing the explosion.

"A horrible memory," he recalled after being asked what he kept from the ordeal by French publication Le Parisien.

"I heard a loud noise and I first thought of a car accident. I saw a policeman and a person on the ground. As it was 40°C, I went down with water and towels.

"Arriving downstairs, I turned my head and saw all the people on the ground screaming. I helped and gave some water while waiting for help. Then I stayed with a French family who had taken refuge in my residence. It made me think for a while."

Digne had only been living in Catalunya for about a year, having moved from Lille in the summer of 2016, but he refused to stand by idly while people suffered within his reach.

Indeed a heroic act from the Frenchman, who will hope to bring joy to his own people in when France travel to Russia for this year's FIFA World Cup.