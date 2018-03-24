Mario Balotelli Emerges As Shock West Ham Target As Competition for Ex-Liverpool Star Heats Up

West Ham have emerged as a potential destination for former Manchester City and Liverpool maverick Mario Balotelli, according to reports.

The Italian international sees his contract with the French outfit expire in the summer and the Hammers are said to be willing to compete with Galatasaray for the strikers signature in the summer - as per ASpor.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The 27-year-old's career has taken a number of interesting turns throughout the years - both on and off field - but since settling down with Ligue 1 side Nice, Balotelli has rediscovered his best form by hitting the back of the net on 39 occasions in just 59 games.

The report claims Turkish giants Galatasaray are eager to sign the striker on a free transfer once his deal expires in the summer, where Turkish outlet Takvim have also claimed a member of the club's board has met with Balotelli's agent, Mino Raiola, to discuss a potential deal.

West Ham and Balotelli could be all kinds of fun. — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) March 22, 2018

However, Galatasaray are said to be wary of their plans to partner Balotelli with Bafetimbi Gomis falling through due to West Ham's interest.

Balotelli's goal scoring record has caught the Hammers' eye as the Premier League club have struggled to secure a forward capable of being a regular game winner - with Dimitri Payet the last player to have offered consistency on the goal front.

Although David Moyes has deployed both Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic in front of goal, neither has made the desired impact - with just 14 goals combined in the Premier League this season.

With the Hammers' woes in front of goal ensuring the club sit just two points above the relegation zone, a gamble on Balotelli could result in an answer to their longstanding striker issues.

However, the club would need to ensure the Italian remains happy and focused if they are to get the most out of him.