Newcastle Loanee Dubravka Confirms Top Flight Survival Key to Signing Permanent Deal

Newcastle United's loanee goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has confirmed that the possibility of extending his stay at St James' Park beyond the summer largely rides upon the club's Premier League survival.

Dubravka arrived in the north east on a temporary deal from Sparta Prague on deadline day, with the Slovakian international already establishing himself as a fan's favourite thanks to a string of impressive performances between the sticks for the Magpies.

Speaking to Slovakian publication Sport Pravda, he said: "I believe we will continue the set trend and get as many points as possible in order to avoid relegation."

In reference to the possibility of completing a permanent switch to Newcastle, Dubravka added: "I believe that Newcastle will remain in the highest competition, and then my possible transfer will be possible.

"I try to concentrate on my performances and engage with competent people who will decide it."

Following the conclusion of the international break, Dubravka and Newcastle host Huddersfield Town at St James' Park in a crucial game in the battle against relegation.

Newcastle currently sit 13th in the Premier League table, four points ahead of 18th placed Southampton with eight games left to play.