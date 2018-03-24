Star Napoli Full Back Receiving Plenty of Interest From Top Clubs According to Agent

The agent of Napoli full back Elseid Hysaj has told club officials that an unnamed club is prepared to pay the €50m release clause in his contract.

The Albanian international has been on fine form this season, helping Napoli up to second in Serie A - trailing league leaders Juventus by just two points with nine games remaining.

He has featured in 26 of Napoli's 29 Serie A games this season, and has established himself as a key member to his side's back line playing predominantly on the right hand side - however has filled in on the left when Faouzi Ghoulam has previously missed out through injury.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Now, it looks as though Napoli may be set to lose their star man with a report from Tuttosport (via Football Italia) now claiming that his agent has received plenty on interest for the defender.





The 24-year-old has a €50m release clause in his current contract - which can only be activated between June 30 and July 15 every year - and reports have claimed that both Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs who are said to be monitoring his current situation very closely.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Hysaj completed his move from Empoli to Napoli in 2015 for a fee of €5m, however it looks increasingly likely that is time at the Stadio San Paolo may soon be over after three seasons at the club.

Napoli will still be looking to gain maximum productivity out of the full back for the remainder of the season with their ambitions of winning Serie A still alive, however they may be forced to plan for the future sooner rather than later with interest in the player increasing.