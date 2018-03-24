Tottenham Hotspur Eyeing Summer Swoop for Werder Bremen Star Thomas Delaney

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney during the summer transfer window.

Delaney only joined the River Islanders at the start of 2017. He previously played for Danish side Copenhagen from 2008 to 2017, before moving to Germany last January. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a good season so far in the Bundesliga, appearing 26 times, scoring twice and assisting three more.

The Danish international has been previously linked with a move to the Premier League, with Everton reportedly interested in him last summer.

However, it seems like he is now attracting interest from another English club. According to Bild via This Is Futbol, Spurs are keen on signing Delaney in the summer, with the Danish star also hoping to make a move to the Premier League.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Werder Bremen are apparently resigned to the player leaving the club at the end of the campaign, and are simply waiting for a big enough offer to come in for the star. They are looking for a fee at least in the region of £13m.





A move to Tottenham this summer would also see Delaney link up with his international teammate Christian Eriksen.

Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table, five points in front of Chelsea, with eight games remaining. Tottenham have also reached the semi finals of the FA Cup, where they will play Manchester United.

But their next game will be in the league, where they face a massive clash against top four rivals Chelsea next Sunday away from home.