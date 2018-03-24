VIDEO: England Fans Shocked by Dutch Mascot's Actions During National Anthem Before Friendly

England fans must have been pretty pleased to see the Three Lions record a friendly 1-0 win over Holland on Friday.

Jesse Lingard stepped up to provide the winner for Gareth Southgate's men as they got through their first test ahead of the upcoming World Cup. But the Amsterdam friendly wasn't without controversy as rowdy English fans wreaked havoc on the city before the game, throwing beer over people and even pushing someone's bicycle into a river, in scenes that the England boss condemned.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

One young, Dutch mascot (seemingly inadvertently) came through with the response just before kick-off, flicking double Vs at a camera during the national anthems to shock more than a few watching at home..

Below are some of the reactions from English fans: