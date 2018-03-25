Arsene Wenger Blames Questions Over His Future at Arsenal on 'Age Discrimination'

Arsene Wenger has claimed that increasing speculation over his Arsenal future is due to 'age discrimination'.

The Frenchman has received criticism from sections of the club's support this season, with Arsenal almost certain to again miss out on a top four finish in the Premier League.

Wenger, 68, is approaching the final year of his contract with the Gunners and reports in the German press have linked former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel with a move to the Emirates.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Wenger, though, the heightened discussion surrounding his job is because of his age.

“You focus on doing well for your club and ignore all the rest,” he told beIN Sports. "Overall the older you get the more it becomes a little bit age discrimination.

“I can accept that if the results are not good enough. We are in a job where we have to deal with the consequences but overall that perpetual thing of a link with how long you’ve been at the club, how old you are, I find that a bit difficult to take.

“All the rest I accept. I am in a public job where I have to make results and I’m responsible for them.”

Asked whether winning the Europa League would represent a fitting end to his Arsenal career, Wenger added: “I am not too concerned by image. I focus on working with the values that are important, to give my best for the club.





“I am naive enough to believe that with the time going on, the perspective, the emotional context going, it will stand out what I’ve done for my club, not so much the last result or the last game I won or how much I’ve been applauded.

“I’m a little bit fed up with all that modern thing of completely taking care of your image. I’ve always worked my whole life with the idea it’s more important who you are than how you look.”