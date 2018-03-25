Jan Vertonghen Talks Up Harry Kane's Qualities Ahead of Titanic World Cup Showdown

Jan Vertonghen has claimed that Tottenham teammate Harry Kane is 'one of the top two strikers in the world' ahead of Belgium and England's meeting at this summer's World Cup.

The Belgian defender will be tasked with keeping out the prolific forward, who is currently out with an ankle injury. And Vertonghen has admitted that facing Kane is a daunting prospect for he and his compatriots.

Dennis Grombkowski/GettyImages

"For me Harry is one of the top two strikers in the world because he has all the ability," he said - quoted by the Daily Mail. "You can have a plan against Harry and he will find something. Hopefully England and us have already qualified (by June 28) and he gets a rest."

Expectations are high in Belgium and Vertonghen has stressed the importance of a successful tournament.

"We have players like Vincent Kompany, Thomas Vermaelen, myself and Toby Alderweireld, who are around about our 30s when you should be at your best and I think we are now," he added.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

"This could be the year where we need to reward ourselves. We have had great compliments before and now everyone knows what we can do. With Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard or all the other guys where we are at, we should reward ourselves.

"You can ask 10 teams and they all want to win it – Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Germany, France. England are up there for me.

"To start, (we need to make) the semi-finals but you have to be lucky with the draw. Semi-finals is a realistic goal and then hopefully more."