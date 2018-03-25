On his first start for Club Leon, Landon Donovan scored the only goal of the evening as the Liga MX club defeated the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 in a friendly at the Avaya Stadium on Saturday. It was a smart, instinctive goal as the 36-year-old forward received the ball from a deflected pass and on the half-turn, Donovan shot just outside the box and secured the lead in the 19th minute.

“What a turn, what a hit,” said Quakes captain Chris Wondolowski after the game. “It’s a half chance.” Wondolowski swapped jerseys with Donovan at the end of the game, in front of 14,532 fans.

Aside from the refreshing scenes of seeing Donovan back on the pitch as a starter and on American soil, the American made a strong case to Leon coach Gustavo Diaz for more minutes.

San Jose had plenty of chances to even the scoreline, especially in the first half, but in the end it was Leon who came out victorious. Both teams have tough matchups next weekend as San Jose hosts undefeated NYCFC, while Donovan and Club Leon visit Tigres.