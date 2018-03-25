Liverpool Forgotten Man Ádám Bogdan Falls Foul of Manchester United Themed Instagram Prank

Liverpool goalkeeper Ádám Bogdan has fallen foul of a social media prank, after his Instagram story showed a photo of a Manchester United flag and captioning supporter the Merseyside club's fierce rivals.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Hungarian international's post read: "Keep the red flags flying high, Man United will never die!". The update was met with a wave of abuse from supporters, who believed the post to be genuine. However, Bogdan has since moved to distance himself from the controversy, stating: "I heard that someone posted a picture on Instagram about me and Man United. Of course it's fake."

ATTILA KISBENEDEK/GettyImages

It is unclear exactly what happened in the bizarre occurrence, but it appears that the 30-year-old had his Instagram account hacked. Bogdan hasn't played a competitive game of football since 2016, after tearing his achilles tendon during a loan spell at Wigan. The keeper's promising career has spiralled since joining the Reds in 2015, making just two league appearances for the Anfield side.





Bogdan joined Bolton Wanderers from Hungarian side in 2007, and made his breakthrough to the first team in 2011 after a series of impressive performances. After becoming a reliable Premier League keeper, Liverpool signed the 6'6 stopper, but his reoccurring injury problems and competition for the number one jersey prevented him from flourishing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is believed to have demanded a £200k per week to keep him at Anfield beyond the end of the season. The German international's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and has reportedly asked to become the club's highest paid player in exchange for not joining Juventus or Man City on a free transfer.