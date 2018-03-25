Justin Kluivert's legendary father Patrick Justin Kluivert's legendary father Patrick hopes he can play for Barcelona in the future.

The 18-year-old is arguably the hottest young talent in Holland and one of the brightest prospects around Europe period, and he has already been linked with a host of clubs despite his tender years.

The biggest link so far has been with the Red Devils, with Jose Mourinho reportedly a huge fan of the teen, but former Blaugrana striker Patrick believes that would be the wrong move for his talented son.

Speaking to Omnisport, as quoted by the Mail, the ex-Champions League winner said: "I’m very proud of him. He’s doing very good at Ajax. He’s now a first XI player. If he’s playing like this in the long-term, he could be one important player in the future.

"Of course, I prefer that he goes to Barcelona but in football, everything can happen. He’s an adult, he can make his own decisions but he’s already said it’s a dream for him to play for Barcelona. But you never know in football."

Kluivert Senior started out at Ajax just like Justin, and scored 52 goals in total for the Dutch giants. He moved to Barcelona following one season with AC Milan, and scored 122 for the Catalans, which may or not act as a target for young Justin to surpass one day.