Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals David Beckham Helped Him in Decision to Join LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that David Beckham's positive review of MLS played a part in his decision to join LA Galaxy.

The Swedish striker's switch from Manchester United to Los Angeles was confirmed on Thursday. He confirmed his arrival with a full-page advert in the LA Times, before the club officially announced his signing.

And Ibrahimovic has revealed that a discussion with Beckham when both played for Paris Saint-Germain helped him make his mind up over a move to the US.





"I met David when I played in PSG and he talked a lot about Galaxy, the experience he had in America, he was all positive," Ibrahimovic told MLS' official website.

"He was like: 'You should come over, go over, and try it out, play there'.

"He said everything is fantastic, it's in progress, but to be part of it is something amazing and something he was proud of.

"So I'm just happy to get all these words because it makes it easier for you when you have to choose whatever you want to do for the next step."

He added: “I feel good. I am training very hard. I haven’t played games for a while but that is what I miss now. I need to play games to get into that rhythm. The more I play, the better I will be.





“I want to accomplish as much as possible. Wherever I went, I won, so I am coming with this objective. It’s in my DNA that I win trophies.

“I came to Galaxy because this is the right place for me. I have a lot to give. It’s the best team in the US, so there were no doubts.”