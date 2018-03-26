Arsenal Outcast Lucas Perez Eager for Emirates Stadium Return Following Nightmare Loan Spell

Arsenal striker Lucas Pérez is desperate to revive his career in north London next year after a disappointing season long loan spell with his hometown side has left his relationship with Deportivo La Coruña fans in tatters.

The 29-year-old left the Estadio Riazor in 2016 to join Arsenal, and would go on to score seven goals in just 21 appearances during his maiden campaign with the club.

However, the Spaniard stayed firmly behind Olivier Giroud in the Arsenal pecking order and was even told find a new club following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, with the Frenchman controversially being given Pérez's No. 9 shirt before the Spanish striker had even left the club.

On-loan Arsenal forward Lucas Perez hasn't scored for Deportivo La Coruna since November 19th and admits "What I feel most is frustration”.



Would you like to see him back at the club for the start of next season? pic.twitter.com/duypHyXWTZ — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) March 18, 2018

(You may also like German Report Claims Ex-Dortmund Boss Thomas Tuchel Has Agreed Deal to Succeed Arsene Wenger)

But Pérez is now eager to return to Arsenal and fight for his place in their first team, according to Standard Sport, although the signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will only push the striker further out of contention.

Pérez snubbed the chance to stay in the Premier League despite being offered a permanent move to Newcastle, opting instead to return to Galicia on a season long loan.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Arsenal striker has made 26 league appearances this season but has been unable to find his prolific goalscoring touch, scoring just four La Liga goals for the relegation-threatened side.

"What I feel most is frustration," Pérez, who hasn't scored for the Branquiazuis since November, admitted last week.

Deportivo fans have even been protesting against Pérez, in February they vented their frustration by writing graffiti on a wall which read: "Lucas Pérez - get out of our club."