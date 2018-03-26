'Of Course': Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas Reveals He Would Be Open to an Arsenal Return in the Future

By 90Min
March 26, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas told an Arsenal fan that he would return to the North London club as a coach if given the opportunity.

The former Arsenal star took part in a question and answer session on his Twitter account on Sunday morning, and when asked if he would return to his former side he responded with 'of course'.

Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal before moving to Barcelona. And although Arsene Wenger reportedly turned down the chance to re-sign the Spaniard, some Gunners' fans were not impressed by his decision to sign for London rivals Chelsea when he returned to the Premier League in 2014.

However, Fabregas is seen as a legend at the Emirates Stadium, and the Arsenal faithful will have been excited by his statement on Twitter. 

The Spanish midfielder would surely be quickly forgiven, by any who may still hold a grudge, if he were to return as a coach in the future. 

(You may also be interested in 'Arsene Wenger Hints at Jack Wilshere Captaincy & Says He Now Trusts Him to Lead Gunners')

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now