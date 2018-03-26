'Of Course': Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas Reveals He Would Be Open to an Arsenal Return in the Future

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas told an Arsenal fan that he would return to the North London club as a coach if given the opportunity.

The former Arsenal star took part in a question and answer session on his Twitter account on Sunday morning, and when asked if he would return to his former side he responded with 'of course'.

Would you return to Arsenal as a coach in the future if you had the opportunity? — Arsenal (@MesutttOzil) March 25, 2018

Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal before moving to Barcelona. And although Arsene Wenger reportedly turned down the chance to re-sign the Spaniard, some Gunners' fans were not impressed by his decision to sign for London rivals Chelsea when he returned to the Premier League in 2014.

However, Fabregas is seen as a legend at the Emirates Stadium, and the Arsenal faithful will have been excited by his statement on Twitter.

The Spanish midfielder would surely be quickly forgiven, by any who may still hold a grudge, if he were to return as a coach in the future.

