Ex-Liverpool & Spain Striker Backs Alvaro Morata to Reclaim Form After Spain Squad Snub

It is been a difficult start to 2018 for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has netted just once since the turn of the year, after a barren run of 13 games without a goal.

The 25-year-old may have felt disheartened when he heard the news that he had not been selected for the latest Spanish international squad to play friendlies against Germany and Argentina. To top it off Diego Costa, the man Morata replaced at Chelsea, was selected for the 24-man squad and has scored six times since his return to Atletico Madrid in January.

But one man who understands the tough spell Morata is going through is former Spain international and Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes. The former Real Madrid goalscorer admitted that he too struggled to adapt to the Premier League in his one-and-a-half years at Liverpool.

Speaking to Yahoo Sport on the UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour, Morientes said he believes that Morata has what it takes to make his mark on the Premier League.

"When you move to England, everything changes: the football, the culture," Morientes said. "I think everyone who makes that move needs a period of adaptation. Spanish players need that, [but] he's a player who can make the fans very happy.

"He has already scored some important goals. Now he's searching for his form after coming back from injury. He has arrived at a very big club and the important thing is that the coach believes in you. I think Alvaro has that: Conte managed him at Juventus and believes in his work."

A couple of injuries to his back and hamstring have also hampered Morata's hopes of maintaining a level of consistency at the Blues. The arrival of Olivier Giroud at Stamford Bridge, as well as Antonio Conte's experiments with Eden Hazard up front have also meant that Morata has had to battle for his place.

This latest omission from the Spain squad may be the push Morata needs to rediscover his goal scoring form. A strong end to the season with Chelsea and he has every chance of making the plane to Russia this summer.