Italian FIGC Reportedly Eye Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte as Next National Team Coach

Italy will appoint a new manager in the summer, and it appears that it will line up perfectly with Antonio Conte's departure at Chelsea.

The Italian has been linked with the chop at Stamford Bridge for months, and it appears that his time with the Blues will come to an end in the summer.

The Mirror is reporting that Conte may go back to the job he had for two years before moving to England to take over at Stamford Bridge.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

After failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, manager Gian Piero Ventura was relieved of of his duties as national team manager, with Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio being put in charge on an interim basis.





Although Di Biagio is being considered as a potential full time appointment, it appears the Italian FA are looking for someone with more experience. The FA vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta had this to say about him: ''He is really good and I am not the only one to think that in the Italian FA.





''Of course, there are probably better but there are not many who are better. If we have the chance to appoint someone, we will but Gigi is an excellent coach and could easily take the job. May 20 you will know the new coach.''

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Former Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti and current Zenit manager Roberto Mancini are also being heavily linked with the role, but Conte would prove a tempting option if he is free come the summer.

His Chelsea side currently sit five points outside the top four in the Premier League and the Italian will be hoping to finish inside the UEFA Champions League spots, as well as potentially winning the FA Cup.