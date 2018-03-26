Jan Vertonghen Expects Spurs Striker to Be Back to Full Before the End of the Premier League Season

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen has told ESPN that he hopes Harry Kane will be back to full health before the end of the season, although he probably dreads having to face the striker at the World Cup.

Kane is sidelined with an ankle injury at the moment, and won't be playing Chelsea in next month's London derby. And there are also doubts regarding his prospects of featuring in this year's World Cup.

Vertonghen, who has had the displeasure of going up against the England forward in training on many an occasion, says he isn't worried over the possibility of playing a well-rested Kane at the World Cup when the Three Lions face Belgium. But he's also hoping that his teammate could be back before the end of the season.

"The fact that we now risk facing a well-rested and in-form Kane at the World Cup doesn't matter for me. I prefer a fit Kane, whether he's an opponent or not," the defender said.

Harry Kane pictured without his leg brace at Hotspur Way today 👀👌 #COYS pic.twitter.com/ET7qKWziCl — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) March 25, 2018

"I don't think [the injury] is serious enough for him to miss the World Cup. I hope he'll return before the end of the season and then he has time for the national team."

Fans will definitely be concerned, given Kane's importance to the team. But he seems to be making strides, having ditched the leg brace he had been wearing since suffering the injury.