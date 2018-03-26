Javier Pastore Blames Media Circus for Neymar Transfer Rumours & Backs Brazilian to Stay at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore has backed his teammate Neymar to stay in Paris this summer, and blames the persistent media coverage for fuelling speculation that the Brazilian wants to leave.

There have been strong suggestions for some time now that Neymar is unhappy at PSG and is eyeing a move away, despite making his world record £200m move to Paris less than a year ago.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with Real Madrid over recent months, while some reports have even claimed that Manchester United and Man City are both interested in a move.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Javier Pastore rubbished claims that Neymar is unhappy at PSG and said he believes that his will stay at the club beyond the summer.

"I don't think he'll leave, I see it more of a media game than reality," said Pastore (via Marca). "When Neymar arrived in Paris he was very happy.





"Of course this club isn't Barcelona, and it isn't the same as playing in Spanish stadiums."

Neymar has scored 28 goals in 30 appearances for PSG this season and seems to have quickly adjusted to life in Ligue 1. The 26-year-old has not featured for the club since February as he continues to recover from surgery to repair an injury to his foot.

Regarding his own future, Pastore hinted at a move away from Paris at the end of his current deal, which is due to run out in June 2019: "I'll finish my cycle in Paris, I'm focused on finishing the season in the best way possible. We want to win the cups that remain.





"Spain is an option for me in the future, due to both the language and the style of football."