Paul Pogba's Manchester United Teammates Urge Him to Focus More on Football and Less on Social Media

Paul Pogba has endured turbulent season with Manchester United this year, with the Frenchman falling out of favour with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho amid a series of lacklustre performances.

So far throughout the 2017/18 campaign, the former Juventus midfielder has registered just three goals and 10 assists from 27 appearances - a pretty poor return for one of the most highly rated players in his position.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Although United paid out a then world record fee of £89m to bring Pogba to Old Trafford from Turin in 2016, the French playmaker is currently seeing the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Scott McTominay play ahead of him, leading to speculation over his long-term future.

The 25-year-old is currently away on international duty with France, however that hasn't kept his United teammates from offering him a piece of sound advice as he looks to improve his form ahead of the World Cup this summer.

As Pogba struggles to find the form that saw him secure a move to Manchester United, a contingent of his Red Devils teammates have advised him - as reported by givemesport - to "rein in his social media activity."

United's senior players, including the likes of David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Ashley Young and club captain Michael Carrick, want the French midfielder to "concentrate on delivering the high level performances they know he is capable of".





This comes after Pogba unveiled another new and outrageous haircut ahead of the international break, with the talented Frenchman seemingly just as concerned with his image off the pitch as his performances on it.