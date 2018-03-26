Report Provides Surprising Injury Update on Newcastle Loanee Islam Slimani Ahead of Algeria Clash

Leicester striker Islam Slimani could be included in Algeria's starting lineup for a friendly against Iran on Tuesday night, according to a report (via The Shields Gazette).

Slimani, who moved to Newcastle on loan on deadline day back in January, is yet to play a single minute for his new club due to a thigh injury. However, he still joined up with other members of the Algeria squad during this international break - much to the surprise of many Newcastle fans.

BREAKING: Islam Slimani recovering sooner than first thought and is a possibility to start tomorrow's match vs Iran. pic.twitter.com/Gex61HLo3E — DZ Football (@DZFootball_en) March 26, 2018

It is now understood that the player has recovered sooner than expected whilst in the Algeria camp, and he could even make the starting lineup when his country takes on the Iranian national side in Austria.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez isn't keen to see the striker feature for his country, though, and had previously claimed that it would be a risk if he played.

"If he can play with the national team a little bit, that is a risk, because he’s not playing for us," the Spaniard was quoted as saying.

Benitez is hoping to have the player available to play against Huddersfield Town at home on Saturday and is likely to monitor Tuesday's friendly if Slimani does participate.