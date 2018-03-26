Ryan Giggs Eager to Make Managerial Impression & Not Live Off Legendary Playing Career

Ryan Giggs has claimed that he is eager to make a name for himself as a manager, insisting that his distinguished playing career at Manchester United "can only get you so far."

The 44-year-old was given a four-year contract by the Welsh FA at the start of the year and Giggs secured an outstanding 6-0 win over China in his first game in charge of the Dragons.

-/GettyImages

Wales will now take on Uruguay in the final of the China Cup on Tuesday but Giggs, who won 34 major honours during his career with Manchester United, said that there is still a long way to go before he makes his mark on management.

"Your playing career can only get you so far," Giggs claimed, as quoted by the Mirror. "Then you have to do the right things when it comes to coaching. You can’t just rely on what you did in the past. You have to keep on improving, trying to be the best coach you can.

Ryan Giggs' first game in charge of Wales, the result? China 0 - 6 Wales



Imagine if Giggsy is actually a top manager and we were all bantering back in 2014 when Andy Tate said "give it Giggsy till the end of the season." 😂 — Red Devil Chronicle (@wefollowunited) March 22, 2018

"As a coach, I want to do exactly what I did as a player and prepare as best I can. Trying to be the best I can. That’s all I can do.





"So there’s a lot of work behind the scenes that goes on. It’s not just myself, it’s not just the players, it is a lot of hard work. You have to do that to be successful."





Wales also have an international friendly lined up against Mexico at the Rose Bowl in California before the start of the World Cup.