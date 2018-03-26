Swansea Boss Claims Jose Mourinho Is at His Best When He Is 'Fighting' With People

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has defended under fire fellow countryman Jose Mourinho by claiming that the Manchester United boss is actually at his best when he is 'fighting' with people, thriving off conflict.

Mourinho has drawn increasing criticism in recent weeks over his confrontational style. He ferociously defended himself when United exited the Champions League at the hands of Sevilla earlier this month, has blasted his players - notably Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba, and suggested that anyone with a 'brain' could understand that a period of transition is ongoing at Old Trafford.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It had to led to claims that the former Real Madrid coach is feeling the pressure under a weight of expectation and is perhaps not the manager he used to be. But Carvalhal, who has personal experience of Mourinho after observing him at Chelsea, believes that conflict drives him.

"I like Mourinho and he knows that I like him. I studied him. I spent a week at Manchester United when Alex Ferguson was there, then a week watching Mourinho at Chelsea. I also went to Real Madrid," the Swans boss is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I tried to learn with the best. He has a big self-confidence, like I do. You need that. But he is a completely different personality to me. He likes confrontation. He likes to fight with people. And he's very good when he is fighting," Carvalhal continued.

"I am completely different. I like to keep far away from the fight. I like to win, but, if someone tries to fight with me, they will find they are fighting with themselves."

Mourinho's next game will be against Carvalhal when Swansea travel to Old Trafford after the international break. United won 4-0 in the reverse fixture in south Wales earlier this season when Paul Clement was still in charge of the Swans.