West Ham Fans React to Reported £15m Summer Swoop for Newcastle Captain Jamaal Lascelles

West Ham United are eyeing up a £15m summer swoop for Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles, according to reports.

The 24-year-old, who missed out on Gareth Southgate's most recent England squad, has been an inspiration for the Magpies this campaign, featuring in 25 of their 30 Premier League showings.

And, according to The Sun, the Derby-born defender has popped up on the radar of Hammers, who are keen to solidify their defensive line this summer if the club can retain their top-flight status.

The Sun are linking West Ham with a £15m move for Jamaal Lascelles. First of all, in today’s market - try at least double that. #NUFC — Andrew Musgrove (@ADMusgrove) March 24, 2018

The report claims that despite the centre back's impressive showings of late, a fee in the region of around £15m will suffice, especially if the Toon succumb to their second relegation in three years.

Hammers owners David Sullivan and David Gold are reportedly already working behind the scenes to free up funds for whoever is in charge next term, with David Moyes' contract expiring at the end of this season.

The east Londoners' hierarchy has faced a backlash from supporters for their lack of spending in the transfer market, but they believe the addition of Lascelles will somewhat calm the storm considering the player's expectedly bright future.

The defender's agent is close to the Irons' camp; however, it is believed that the deal will simply be agreed, or not, on the sole premise of the financials on offer.





Despite the sacking of the head of recruitment, Tony Henry, earlier in the season due to his comments regarding African players, it is thought that West Ham would prefer to shop in the domestic market during the upcoming transfer window, and the 24-year-old Englishman is high up on their list.





After the speculation linking the Hammers to Lascelles was made known, some of the club's supporters took to Twitter to air their opinions on any potential switch (via footballfancast).

He’s a very good young player but he will learn more under Benitez than Moyes, so why would he join our club in its current, shambolic state? Ashley is no worse than Sullivan as an owner.... — Dom Holland (@UptonDom) March 25, 2018





Like him. Good leader at Newcastle Utd. Impressive on the ball & a talent in the North East. Hardly think the Magpies would sell him at £15m however. ⚒ — Jamie Thomas ⚒ (@jamieathomasuk) March 25, 2018



