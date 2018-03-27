Barcelona Linked With Surprise Summer Move for Outcast Man Utd Full Back Luke Shaw

Barcelona are preparing an unexpected move for Manchester United left back Luke Shaw in this summer's transfer window.

The Blaugrana are believed to be looking for a player in the position and have identified Shaw as a realistic target according to MirrorSport.

The 22-year-old could leave United at the end of the season after enduring a difficult time at the club, and would not be short of suitors - with the likes of Tottenham, Everton, Chelsea and Southampton all linked recently.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The former Southampton star has been repeatedly criticised and left out of the side by manager Jose Mourinho, with many in the media branding the boss' actions as 'bullying'.

Now - according to MirrorSport's report - Shaw has become fully disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and is refusing to sign a new contract.

Shaw will have just 12 months left on his current deal come the summer, which has alerted Barcelona to his potential availability.

The England international is said to be aware of the interest, although he is likely to face difficult competition for a place should he opt to make the switch to the Nou Camp.

Jordi Alba has excelled at left back this season, proving a key player both defensively and offensively.

His backup, Lucas Digne, has reportedly grown frustrated by a lack of appearances. The Frenchman has made only 13 starts and wants assurances of more regular football.

Barcelona have also been linked with Bayern Munich left back David Alaba, but the Austrian would be considerably more expensive than Shaw.

Having spent £135m on Ousmane Dembele and £142m on Philippe Coutinho in the past two windows, and with a potential move for Atletico's Antoine Griezmann on the cards, it could be that Barcelona opt for the more affordable Shaw.