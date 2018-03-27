Borussia Dortmund Right Back Lukasz Piszczek Confirms He Will Retire at End of Current Contract

Borussia Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek has revealed that he will retire with the club at the end of his current contract.

The right-back recently signed an extension to his deal with the Bundesliga side, which runs out in June 2020 and the 32-year-old believes that it will be a good time to hang up his boots.

"I will end my career in Dortmund," said the Polish international, as quoted by SportBild.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Although Piszczek has made up his mind on when he will conclude his club career, he has not yet decided whether he will play for his national side following this summer's FIFA World Cup. That is a decision he will make once he returns from the competition in Russia.

The right back will return to his home country of Poland following his retirement in 2020, and has announced that he will play for the club where it all started for him 'just for fun'.

"I will return to Poland and - just for fun - will play for my old club LKS Goczalkowice," said Piszczek.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"This has nothing to do with professional football. I will just keep fit there."

Piszczek played his football at fourth tier Polish side LKS Goczalkowice from the age of seven until 16.





When his football career comes to a close in the summer of 2020, the Polish right back will have been playing for the Bundesliga side for ten years. In that time he has won two Bundesliga titles and finished as a runner-up in the Champions League in 2013.



