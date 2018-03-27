Emre Can Takes to Instagram to Hit Out at 'False Stories & Rumours' Amid Contract Negotiations

Emre Can has called out the press for stories relating to his Liverpool future, amid reports of a contract stand off with the club's hierarchy.

Reports over the weekend claimed that the Germany international was demanding a staggering 200k-a-week deal during contract negotiations with the club. Can is out of contract in the summer, and has been widely expected to move on with Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are circling.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Germany international had his say on the 'false stories and rumours'.

"I've just returned from international duty with the German team and working on coming back from injury," he wrote. "Interesting stories about me in the press! I'm no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours!

"Looking forward to getting back on the pitch asap. EC"

Emre Can on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fq2vG4fPk4 — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) March 26, 2018

Despite near continuous speculation over his future, the 24-year-old has played 37 games for the Reds so far this season, scoring six goals and registering a further five assists.

Can was forced off the field with injury in the 27th minute during Liverpool's last Premier League outing against Watford, and missed Germany's international friendly against Spain on Friday due to the injury.

He has since been released from the Germany squad in order to receive further treatment back at Melwood.

With ongoing back problems leaving him without a chance of playing against Brazil on Tuesday, Emre #Can has returned home today. Get well soon! #DieMannschaft #GERBRA pic.twitter.com/wn3bUXtdyj — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 24, 2018

Despite missing the international games, it is expected that Can will be fit to feature in Liverpool's next Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The midfielder joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £10m in 2014, and has made 166 appearances over the last four seasons for the Anfield outfit, whether he will extend his time at Anfield to past this season is still to be seen.