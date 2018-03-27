Ex-Man Utd Star Schweinsteiger Ribs Zlatan Ibrahimovic Over 'Copycat' Switch to MLS

Major League Soccer fans are anticipating watching Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the flesh after the legendary striker officially joined LA Galaxy late last week.

The ex-Manchester United star called time on his Old Trafford career to head across the Atlantic Ocean to ply his trade in the US, but he isn't the only former Red Devil to do so in recent memory.

Taking to his Twitter account to talk about Ibrahimovic's switch, Chicago Fire ace Bastian Schweinsteiger took time out to welcome his fellow veteran to the MLS...kind of.

Stop following me @Ibra_official: first United, now MLS.😉 Welcome to the @MLS my friend!👊 pic.twitter.com/WkdrM7dpeX — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 24, 2018

The duo played alongside each other for six months in Manchester before Schweinsteiger headed out West to take up residence in America, and no doubt they'll link up for a friendly get together at some point off the field.

MLS may still be derided a bit for being an old people's home, given the amount of experienced footballers who have go there to wind down their professional careers.

American football - sorry, soccer - fans won't care though if they can get a glimpse of their heroes first hand, and Ibrahimovic's move will certainly have tongues wagging among supporters and the media across the pond.

