Former Barcelona & Argentina Coach Cesar Luis Menotti Hails 'Incredible' Work of Pep Guardiola

Cesar Luis Menotti, the renowned idealist who led Argentina to victory in the 1978 World Cup, has spoken of his continued admiration for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

In an article for Sport, the 79-year-old detailed a meeting with Guardiola, who he labelled "the Che Guevara of football".

Menotti hailed the tactical innovations of the Catalan coach, and spoke of his indelible impact on the game as a whole.

#ExclusivaSPORT | Así fue mi encuentro con Pep Guardiola, por César L. Menotti https://t.co/rpQqei6uDO pic.twitter.com/YnsZktZTWL — Diario SPORT (@sport) March 27, 2018

"I think that Pep is the Che Guevara of football," he wrote. "I always said that a revolutionary wins or dies in the fight and Pep's idea remains unwavering. He's never going to change it: he wants to play well, he wants to own the space and he wants command of the ball. And he wants to handle the time, to stay ahead of the curve.

"He's a coach with a clear image and he's been revolutionary in the fact that he's even been copied in Italy. Since the success of Barcelona, the idea of the líbero and the ‘stopper’ has changed.

"That was achieved with Pep's success with Barça, which was backed up with Bayern Munich and is now being even further enhanced with Manchester City. That's why I say he's the Che Guevara. Win or die. It's incredible that a coach wins in Catalonia, in Spain, is champions in Germany and then wins again in England."





(You may also be interested in Raheem Sterling Reveals How Pep Guardiola Has Pushed His Form on to Next Level)

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He added: "Now, he's very focused on what's going on in England. He's worried about the amount of games there are, that City have to play an extra cup in England, worried about how his players will arrive to the big games coming up. He worries that they could be distracted for what's to come.





"In England, it's cost him to install his style of play. He's an excellent communicator and he's always working. He's committed to his ideas, but also to working on the ideas. And he teaches them for hours and hours.

"The players have responded. The most important thing for a coach is to see a response through the growth of their players. And there's De Bruyne. He's a machine now. That's the best quality of a coach. He's made the Belgian into an excellent player and that's to his merit.

"Every time we get together, I see how passionate he is. We're both similar because we ask lots of questions, but sometimes we can't find the answer."