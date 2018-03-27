Joachim Low Dismisses Bayern Munich Job Links as 'Not Worth Discussing' as World Cup Approaches

Joachim Low has dismissed growing speculation that has linked him with the Bayern Munich job as 'not a topic' worth discussing.

The German national team head coach sat down with news outlet ZDF to discuss matters concerning Die Mannschaft and was inevitably quizzed about links to the Bundesliga leader's position.

Low, ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and Nice manager Lucien Favre have been touted as the favourites to land the role if Jupp Heynckes cannot be convinced to permanently take up residence in the dugout at the Allianz Arena.

But Low has chosen to distance himself from the reports over him switching from one Germany job to another in brief fashion.

He merely stated: “I’ve got other worries than Bayern. It’s not a topic.”

Low will lead Germany to this summer's World Cup in Russia as he looks to retain the prestigious international trophy and become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to keep hold of the title.

His work with the senior side has led to Low to be linked with a myriad of top club jobs over the years but he has so far resisted the temptation to trade international football for the day-to-day running of a club.

Bayern have been without a permanent manager since they opted to sack Carlo Ancelotti back in September, and called on the services of former gaffer Heynckes to revive their sputtering season until the end of this term.

The 72-year-old's temporary appointment has seen Bayern progress to the last eight of the Champions League and all but wrap up the German top flight title with two months of this term still to go.

Bayern's stars have come out recently to call on their club to retain Heynckes in his current role for another season or two, but it is unclear if the veteran manager would want to remain in place and take up the reins permanently for a third time.

