Juventus & Inter Interested in River Plate Starlet But Passport Woes Threaten Potential Deal

Both Internazionale and Juventus have been dealt a blow in their efforts to sign River Plate full back Marcelo Saracchi, after it was revealed that the player is still without a passport.

The Nerazzurri have often dipped into the South American market in recent years and have already snapped up Lautaro Martinez from Racing Club.

According to Radio Closs Continental (via Sempreinter), Inter have now turned their attention to 19-year-old full back Saracchi, who has made 12 starts in the Argentinian Primera Division for 16th-placed River Plate.

However, the report also claims that Serie A table-toppers Juventus are ready to make a summer swoop for Saracchi, with current left-back Alex Sandro looking like he may leave Turin at the end of the season.

In February, Sandro's agent Federico Pastorello claimed (via Football Italia): “After a few years at Juve, he’ll probably want to look around and the Premier League is the place to go.





"I expect some movement from him and the fact he didn’t extend his contract is a clue.”

The four Uruguayans of River Plate - Camilo Mayada, Rodrigo Mora, Marcelo Saracchi and Nicolás De La Cruz - celebrating the Argentinian Super Copa win over Boca Juniors last night. pic.twitter.com/vuqHla8asC — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) March 15, 2018

Sandro, who is contracted to Juventus until the summer of next year, has since denied the claims and insisted that I Bianconeri is his "only thought." Nevertheless, the Serie A giants' interest in Saracchi may be the biggest indicator yet that the club are preparing for Sandro's departure.

Any move from either club for the teenager will depend on whether he is able to obtain an EU passport, however, in order for Saracchi to not count against the Serie A non-EU quota for the season.