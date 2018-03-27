Liverpool Planning Summer Move for West Ham Midfielder as Long-Term Coutinho Replacement

Liverpool have identified West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini as a prime target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Argentine publication Diario Ole.

The Argentina international is considered an ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left Anfield for Barcelona in January.

Lanzini looks almost certain to leave West Ham if they fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Even if David Moyes keeps the Hammers up, they could face a challenge to prevent Lanzini's departure. The 25-year-old has impressed since arriving in London from Al Jazira in 2015, making 82 Premier League appearances across three seasons.

Lanzini has, however, looked to publicly dispel the speculation, and stressed that he is fully focused on performing for West Ham.

“I’ve always said I am very happy at the club and it’s a club where I feel very comfortable and I really enjoy working with this group of players," he said. “I’ve been here for three years now and I get on well with a lot of people. We have a lot of big personalities here and big players here and I truly get on well with everyone at the club.

“I always give 100 percent to the club. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but today I am very, very happy and I love playing here.”

Lanzini, who has two years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, is expected to feature for Argentina in Tuesday night's friendly against Spain.